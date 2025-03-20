Nuances & Ambiguities

A brief discussion of some of the implications we could expect in public and private thinking under a proper, lawful system of trial by jury. / 3616251465156158 This is a key socialist talking. He was formerly a peer of the realm (Viscount Stansgate) and was known as Sir Anthony Wedgwood-Benn. He had to campaign for the right to resign his peerage, so that he could seek election to the House of Commons, which he was able to use the Peerage Act of 1963 to do. His words are a fine example of the cynicism which pervades the thinking of many collectivists. Quite clearly, he never relinquished his belief that there are those born to rule, and those who virtually crave to be ruled.