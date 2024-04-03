BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In Ukraine - His Son is the Elite, and You are the Meat - Rich Man's War, Poor Man's Blood - Shocking exposé created of utter corruption
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
232 views • 04/03/2024

WATCH UKRAINIAN SON SNORT COKE OFF GIRL’S BACK…WHILE OTHERS MADE TO DIE IN DIFFERENT SORT OF SNOW: Shocking new clip exposes regime’s utter corruption as young men with connections dodge mobilization to party while ordinary citizens are marched to their deaths.

Zelensky still wants to lower fascist mobilization age so he can sacrifice people's kids on altar of U.S. war machine, while he parties with his corrupt regime in luxury villas  and yachts 

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
