What's Going On in the Medical Freedom Movement?

55 views • 04/11/2023

Follow us on all our platforms:

Mathew Crawford and Liam Sturgess sit down to discuss recent high-profile disagreements within the "medical freedom movement", with a focus on healthy solutions.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.