Wearing Shungite is an alternative to suicide for all non-consenting victims of transhumanism.
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 02/01/2024

The writer David Icke says in this linked video that everyone may be wirelessly connected to what is known as a cloud but which is actually a type of remote controllable data bank by 2030. However, I have already been connected to this or something similar since 2003 and it is hell on earth so put a stop to it while you can. My name is gretta fahey from newbrook, claremorris, county mayo, ireland. Here is the link to that David Icke video https://www.bitchute.com/video/65FOjwopvkSI

Keywords
suicidedirected energy weaponsdavid ickemicrowave radiationtranshumanismshungitethe cloud
