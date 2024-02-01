Wearing Shungite is an alternative to suicide for all non-consenting victims of transhumanism.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The writer David Icke says in this linked video that everyone may be wirelessly connected to what is known as a cloud but which is actually a type of remote controllable data bank by 2030. However, I have already been connected to this or something similar since 2003 and it is hell on earth so put a stop to it while you can. My name is gretta fahey from newbrook, claremorris, county mayo, ireland. Here is the link to that David Icke video https://www.bitchute.com/video/65FOjwopvkSI