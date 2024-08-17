WHO IS GOD THE FATHER? Part 5: Love Without Measure

Jesus was sent by God the Father to redeem mankind from the curse of Adamic sin. This generous act allows you and I to receive eternal life but this fantastic gift doesn’t benefit us on earth.

God therefore included wonderful benefits in the “salvation package.” Jesus is the healer; He had compassion on the sick and never turned away anyone that came to Him. Jesus was also a demon remover. The human race is infested with demons and Jesus brought great relief to the afflicted people.

Jesus raised people from the dead, which not only benefited the dead person, but also brought great comfort to the dead person’s family. He provided food to the hungry. Jesus didn’t collect funds but simply created the necessary food to feed those in need.

When we examine all the things that Jesus did, it is an understatement to say that the Son of God merely cared for people. As the Father’s representative on earth, Jesus exhibited love without measure. He gave sacrificially of Himself and became the bread of life.

OCTOBER 12, 2014

