Looking for evidence-based assessment tools in occupational therapy? This video explores key tests used by OTs in Vancouver, BC, to assess cognitive function, attention, and work readiness.
🔎 Featured Assessments:
✔ Doll Chair Assembly Test (DCAT) – Evaluates task completion & executive functioning
✔ Test of Everyday Attention (TEA) – Measures focus & divided attention
✔ Cognitive Assessment of Minnesota (CAM) – Assesses problem-solving & sequencing
✔ RBANS (Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status) – Tracks memory, attention, and cognitive changes over time
🧠 These tools help therapists create customized rehabilitation plans!
📞 Need occupational therapy services in Vancouver? Call 778-819-2453
🔗 Learn more: https://logicrehab.ca/cognitive-functional-capacity-evaluations-vancouver/