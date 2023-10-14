BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An Eye For An Eye Leaves The Whole World Blind - Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
What is happening
77 views • 10/14/2023

David Icke


On the show this week, geopolitical commentator and journalist Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire comes on to break down the current Israel Hamas conflict, and what it means for the wider middle east, and the world in general.
Military veteran, war zone aid worker, and political commentator Warren Thornton joins us to talk about his arrest after blowing the lid on the Canadian parliament Nazi debarcle, as well as giving us his take on the situation in the middle east.
Dr Mark Trozzi tells us about his work exposing the contents of the Covid 19 vaccines, and how he’s been targeted by the medical establishment for this.
Dr Ana Mihalcea is on the line from the US to talk about her book light medicine, a book that looks into the Science of Light, Spirit, and Longevity.

Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm Uk - https://www.ickonic.com

Keywords
iranisraeldavid ickenanotechnologygazabloodgareth ickecovid vaccinemyocarditisspike proteindr mark trozzidr ana mihalcea
