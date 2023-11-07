EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Recounts CHILLING Oct. 7 Survival Story From Hamas Terrorists | Rosenberg Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 4November2023 The Rosenberg Report on TBN:
On The Rosenberg Report, host Joel Rosenberg sits down with Israeli journalist Amir Tibon who shares his family's incredible survival story from Hamas terrorist invaders on October 7th, 2023. Don't miss this powerful testimony of God's miraculous protection over Tibon and Israel on The Rosenberg Report on TBN!