A Glimpse into the Abyss: The True State of America's Political Landscape | 40K Footview PREMIERE with JMC

JMC IS BACK!

SI: Speaking with His Voice

JMC shares his personal covid story

JMC discusses the DS attacks against John and his work

Tales from Thailand

SII: 40K View

Caveizal behind the scenes

Global financial crisis

Real Estate debacle

Global margin call

Fate of the USD

The Plan

The Trump House Arrest? - Gagged?

107 Intel.Insights

SIII: Action

Saving America is not a spectator sport

Action items

Call to action words from Georger Washington and Donald Trump

SIV: Closing Comments

Evidence of winning

Inspiration and hope

Stay Connected with JMC! Email him at: [email protected]

Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0UNGYHbQpHih6wCUCs5pdE?si=hyhojXDARQKOH0z_EAqjdQ

AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on "Ask The Expert". Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!

When You Subscribe Now: You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 and YOU GET TO TALK WITH JMC https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/BTSJMC

It's Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.

SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!

Don't Wait for the Next Financial Crisis - Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

JOHN MICHAEL CHAMBERS - KIRK ELLIOTT PHD

Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:

“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS

Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp

Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com

Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.

CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY

Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com

FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews

LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us

AMPINSIDER - A Community and Resource To Connect with Like-Minded Patriots:

https://ampinsider.us/

The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.