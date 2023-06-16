BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Biden administration is trying to cover up the CCP’s spy operation in Cuba to clear the way for Blinken to visit China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 06/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2jsp9o253d

06/15/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The Biden administration is trying to cover up the CCP’s spy operation in Cuba to clear the way for Blinken to visit China. While on the CCP’s side, their foreign ministry is publicly humiliating the Biden government by denying knowing Blinken’s visit, and the CCP’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned Blinken not to interfere with China’s internal affairs and don’t involve in Taiwan issue. Basically, the Biden administration is kowtowing to Xi Jinping, and America is no longer the leader of the free world.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/15/2023 妮可参加韦恩·杜普里播客（Wayne Dupree Podcast): 拜登政府在试图掩盖中共在古巴的间谍操作，为布林肯访华扫清道路。而在中共方面，中共外交部否认知晓布林肯访华，公开羞辱拜登政府。而且，中共外交部长秦刚警告布林肯不要干涉中共内政，不要参与到台湾问题中。基本上，拜登政府在向习近平屈膝投降，美国已不再是自由世界的领导者。

 #释放郭文贵


Keywords
