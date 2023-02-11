Ep. 40 What we learned from Covid-19 w/ Judy Mikovits, Ed Dowd and Ohio Brett

www.whatwelearned.org for tickets to 2/19 & 2/20 On Maui @ the Iao Theater

Judy Mikovits

https://therealdrjudy.com/

Dr. Judy A Mikovits

Dr. Mikovits earned a BA in Chemistry from University of Virginia in 1980 and a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her forty-year quest to understand the causes, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: Immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.

Dr Mikovits is a New York Times Best selling author of the books Plague, Plague of Corruption, Ending Plague and the Truth about the Masks.

In 2020 Dr. Mikovits started DrJSolution, a company focused, not only on education, but on providing solutions for prevention and treatment of autoimmune/auto-inflammatory diseases resulting from viral infection, drugs and environmental toxins. Her heart and passion is to focus on natural products chemistry and plant based drug and nutritional therapeutic protocols.

Ed Dowd

https://www.theyliedpeopledied.com/

phinancetechnologies.com

Ed's career was spent analyzing companies and earning billions for hedge funds.

Ed's success grows from his ability to

accurately predict which companies are legit winners

​in the making and to avoid fraudulent or weak investments.

In early 2020,

Ed famously made some accurate predictions on Twitter.

In 2021, Ed began to backup his 2020 predictions with his posts including ​data provided by

the CDC, NIH and WHO. Shortly after that, Twitter banned him from the platform, ​

saying that his posts were "against community guidelines".

​

With his investment theses on data gleaned from

the WHO, CDC, NIH, life insurance industry

​and funeral home fiscal reports,

​

Ohio Brett

https://ohiobrett.com/

https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/taking-the-field-against-the-demonic-ritualistic-super-bowl-half-time-show/

Brett Bohl, From Dublin Ohio, Nicknamed Ohio Brett, on a Full Time Mission Uniting all 50 States, Center Left & Right, All Race Color & Creed With a Game Plan to Encourage, Recruit, and Get Funds Out at the Local Level

