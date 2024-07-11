❗️⚡️The West resorts to force and blackmail to maintain its dominant position in the world - Putin at the meeting for the Parliaments of the BRICS members adding:

China called NATO a "relic of the Cold War" and demanded that the Alliance not interfere in Asian affairs.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Lin Jian.

➡️Beijing responded this way to the NATO summit declaration, which described China as a "decisive accomplice" in Russia's war against Ukraine. Lin Jian called these accusations "biased, defamatory, and provocative."





"Without any evidence, NATO continues to spread lies fabricated by the US, openly defaming China, sowing discord between China and Europe, and undermining Sino-European cooperation," the diplomat stated.

➡️He urged the Alliance not to intensify its activities in Asia.

"NATO continues to emphasize the interconnection between European security and security in the Asia-Pacific region. We urge the Alliance to remain within its role as a regional defensive organization in the North Atlantic. NATO should not become a disruptor of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region or a tool used by some great powers to maintain hegemony," the statement said.