CA HPV BILL AMENDED: DROPS MANDATE from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ca-hpv-bill-amended-drops-mandate/
BREAKING NEWS! California Assembly Bill 659 has been amended, removing
the mandate for students to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear how Perk
Advocacy and ICAN Legislate partnered to ensure no mandates would be
included in this legislation.