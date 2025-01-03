9/11 - Stories in Fragments [2011]

"It was like trying to excavate Mt. Everest with a teaspoon." - Jimmy Connor





"There's not a lot of personal items that were found by other people. There were no desks found. There were no filing cabinets - everything was destroyed. I want to make sure that future generations don't forget. There were real people here. They weren't just random... there were real people with real lives with real families who were lost." - Lisa Lefier