MEET THE MINI-MELEI SUICIDE PUPPET WHO'S TRYING TO BLOW UP VENEZUELA (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
March 13, 2024
HEY - SHE'S GOT NOTHING ON MILEI'S SISTER ("THE BOSS") BUT SHE TICKS THE GLOBO BOXES
Machado - Extension of Citgo protection would benefit creditors
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/extension-citgo-protection-would-benefit-creditors-venezuela-candidate-machado-2024-02-09/
MY PAST MELEI SUICIDE PUPPETS VIDEOS (3) Oldest to Newest
1 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/yihoxQs5XbZr/
2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jJ9YvupiOtTf/
3 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5UFfcIqvKdD/
Atjantic Council (Max Blumenthal) - https://consortiumnews.com/2019/10/14/dcs-atlantic-council-raked-in-funding-from-hunter-bidens-corruption-stained-ukrainian-employer-while-courting-his-vp-father/
EL PAIS - https://english.elpais.com/international/2023-10-24/the-journey-of-maria-corina-machado-from-seeking-us-help-to-topple-chavismo-to-trying-to-defeat-it-at-the-polls.html
Machado 2014 - https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2014/12/03/Machado-faces-indictment-for-plotting-to-kill-Venezuelas-president/6901417639752/
Atlantic Council video - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iivstZBnkQo
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfXj1eEx5EGD/