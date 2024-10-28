The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 362 - Hope

In this video message I want to talk about HOPE and what it means for different groups of people. There is Biblical HOPE which is TRUE and then there’s every other kind of HOPE which ultimately amounts to FALSE HOPE!

The Luciferian mindset is so dominant in the peoples of the world today that there is NO fear of God or eternal punishment due to ignorance or deception. The eternal reality is: ALL human souls will face the final judgment of God and based on their obedience to Jesus Christ and the commands of God, will face eternal punishment or reward. This destiny is FOREVER. There is NO reversal. The judgment is FINAL.”

Our HOPE rests solely on Christ’s BLOOD and RESURRECTION from the dead. This is our ETERNAL HOPE! IF we have truly REPENTED then we have put the OLD MAN of SIN to death. We don’t live like that anymore. We live NOW according to the NEW MAN everyday led by the Holy Spirit LIVING IN US!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 373 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling