ukrainian-troops-killed-nato-weapons-destroyed-in-russian-attacks-from-bakhmut-to-black-sea

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military targets, advancing soldiers and NATO- supplied hardware in close a dozen areas, leading to dozens of fatalities, Russia's defence ministry has said. The fatalities were neither denied nor confirmed by the Ukrainian government or military. This as Ukraine steps up drone attacks on Russian targets.