The Second Coming-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 22 2023

Overview of World Events Including a Great Reset of the World's Economy and China's Desire For World Leadership Under Their Hegemony. As Seen in WWI, An Apparently Unrelated Chain of Events Could Spark the Beginning of WWIII. Significantly, Too, Is the Muslim Conviction That Worldwide Chaos Is Necessary to Usher In the Second Coming of Their Mahdi.