Get Biblical Understanding #166 - Lust

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





GALATIANS 5:16-18 This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would. But if ye be led of the Spirit, ye are not under the law.





GALATIANS 5:24 And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts.





EPHESIANS 4:22 That ye put off concerning the former conversation [conduct] the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts;





COLOSSIANS 3:3-5 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with Him in glory. Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, [depraved and vile passions] evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:





1 THESSALONIANS 4:3-7 For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication: That every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honour; Not in the lust of concupiscence, [unlawful sexual pleasure] even as the Gentiles which know not God: That no man go beyond and defraud [seduce] his brother in any [such sexual] matter: because that the Lord is the avenger of all such, as we also have forewarned you and testified. For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness.





1 TIMOTHY 1:9-10 Knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers, or fornicators, for sodomites [homosexuals], for kidnappers, for liars, for perjurers, and if there is any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine;





1 TIMOTHY 5:1-2 Rebuke not an elder, but intreat him as a father; and the younger men as brethren; The elder women as mothers; the younger as sisters, with all purity.





1 TIMOTHY 6:9-10 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.





Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org