Syria: Alawite Man Recounts Massacre Denied Burials, Sectarian Horror, and the Cost of Disarming

Alawite Man Recounts Massacre Denied Burials, Sectarian Horror, and the Cost of Disarming

An Alawite survivor recounts the horrors of the massacre, describing how families were denied access to their deceased loved ones, while bodies were collected for mass burials. He recalls the sectarian threats and dehumanizing words spoken by militants as they carried out their atrocities.

He then reflects on the consequences of surrendering weapons after the fall of Assad, contrasting their lack of security with that of the Druze in Sweida, who kept their arms and maintained control over their region.

His testimony underscores the devastation faced by unarmed communities, forced to endure systematic violence and persecution with no means of self-defense.