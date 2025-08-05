© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Anti-Parasitilc Medications - http://www.sacredpurity.com
Fenbendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - (The Ultimate Parasite Protocol) - https://bit.ly/3GpQEIH
Praziquantel And Albendazole - The Ultimate Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3y6TS2G
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
How Parasites Turn YOU Into An ANGRY PERSON! - (Science Based)
It's normal for humans to experience healthy anger in certain situations. However, many people tend to get angry frequently with various things, which can lead to very intense aggressive outbursts, often leading others to perceive them as a generally angry person.
In today's video, "How Parasites Turn YOU Into An ANGRY PERSON! - (Science Based)" I share with you science on multiple reasons why parasitic infections can cause a person to become quite an angry person, and the most suitable treatment options.
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T
UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz
Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5
Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm