Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 3, 2023
After helping her son recover from autism through diet, biomedical treatments and determination, Heidi Scheer chose pageants as a platform to get her hopeful message to parents of children with Autism. Hear her son Gannon’s remarkable story and how Heidi uses her title of ‘Mrs. Universe’ to spread a message of healing and hope.
#HeidiScheer #MrsUniverseTCP #AutismHealing
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bm5ja-mrs.-universe-spreads-message-of-hope-and-healing-for-autism.html