Amazing X39 Patches "WEARABLE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY" Overview

https://www.lifewave.com/usamedbed

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/lifewave-x39-patch





THE X39 PATCH IS A FORM OF WEARABLE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY

X39 is made from organic crystals that reflect back your own light to make change in your body. This process is called photobiomodulation. Light works fast to support the natural flow of energy in your body, restoring optimal health in a non-transdermal, non-invasive and safe way.

Regenerate and repair back to a healthier state.





X39 activates the natural flow of energy to support whole body wellness and healthy activity by gently stimulating the skin with light. Our non-transdermal patches help you to regenerate like when you were younger to experience a vibrant healthy life.





Look and feel young again –

regardless of age.





We open our new X39 and X49 patches with Pamela and learn about the Glutothione, Ice Pack (for pain), Aeon and SP6 patches. Learn how they work and what they do and learn more about the amazing X39 and the research showing how it helps activate dormant stem cells.





#x39 #patches #x49 #glutothione #icepack #lifewave