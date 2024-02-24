CBS Catherine Herridge Fired in Mass Layoff with Emerald Robinson - OAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight IN FOCUS... Letitia "Lunatic" James delivers on her campaign promise... illegally persecuting Donald J. Trump. Also Mike Pence fears the GOP is headed towards "populism" - spoken like a real globalist puppet. Plus do you think the Google Gemini AI image generator was just malfunctioning - or doing exactly as its code was written? And truth tellers targeted by proponents of the establishment and media industrial complex.