BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHO Removes "Respect For Dignity, Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms" From New Pandemic Treaty
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/24/2023

IMPORTANT LINKS:


READ the amended draft for the new Pandemic Treaty
👉🏽 https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf

DOWNLOAD the '100 REASONS' Document by James Roguski
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/100-reasons

DOWNLOAD the 'ACTIVIST TOOLBOX' by James Roguski
👉🏽 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RFZSjWfm6gcv3b80vIdhuRWdT3ah4pNB/view?usp=share_link

PREPARE NOW WITH EMERGENCY FOOD & SAVE BIG
👉🏽 http://preparewithinspired.com

SUBSCRIBE Now & Hit 🔔
👉🏽 http://www.youtube.com/@INSPIREDNewsroom

Our main portal for FREE SPEECH is our INSPIRED Community on Locals. Please join us there (FREE, paid supporter optional)
👉🏽 http://inspired.locals.com

▹ ALL INSPIRED links in one place
👉🏽 https://url.bio/inspired

OUR Favorite Books & Other Products
👉🏽 https://www.amazon.com/shop/jean.nolan

▹ OUR GIFT TO YOU - Thousands of people have benefitted greatly from this FREEDOM & ABUNDANCE process
👉🏽 https://bit.ly/INSPIREDFreedomLauncher

▹ If you enjoy our INSPIRED videos, please feel free to send a contribution, it's received with great GRATITUDE 👉🏽 https://bit.ly/2PTbJjt

#pandemictreaty #who #inspirednewsroom

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy