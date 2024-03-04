BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Games of Consciousness
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
6 followers
15 views • 03/04/2024

How to overcome the games of consciousness in oneself and come out victorious on the spiritual path? This video reveals practical experiences, skills, and ways of observing one's consciousness at different stages of a person's spiritual development. Specifics of the work of consciousness' components: primary and secondary consciousness (sadness, self-torment, depression, intrusive thoughts, unwellness, egocentrism, megalomania, victimhood, emotional burnout, etc.). How do primary and secondary consciousnesses interact and compete at various stages of a person’s spiritual development? How to learn to control them? These and many other questions are discussed in the video "Games of Consciousness" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#spiritualpath #consciousness #selfdevelopment

consciousnessself developmentspiritual pathprimary and secondary consciousnesslearn to control
