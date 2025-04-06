True endurance will have its perfect results!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #12; The plan of God does encompass some difficulties, tests or adversity it is designed to help the Christian grow. Romans chapter 5 speaks to us about tribulations. IN Christ we overcome and learn, grow then glorify God in the angelic conflict. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!