⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 82nd and 92nd air assault brigades near Kudiyevka and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 30 troops, one tank, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Czech-made Vampire MLRS launcher.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 44th and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade near Petropavlovka, Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Yampol, and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by units of the 116th Mechanised Brigade and 77th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU, and the 1st Battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 510 troops, one tank, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and nine motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station, one Anklav electronic warfare station, and six field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of successful actions, Yug Group of Forces liberated Vyemka (DPR). Moreover, losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanised brigs, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, and 46th Airmobile Brig near Ostroye, Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, and Antonovka (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 116th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 660 troops, one tank, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin SPd artill syst, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill systs, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and two electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

Three AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of Tsentr GOFs liberated Ptichiye (DPR) and continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 32nd, 53rd, 117th, 151st mechanised brigs, 142nd Infantry Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Kalinovo, Dzerzhinsk, Grodovka, Dimitrov, Leonidovka, Mikhailovka, Nikolayevka, and Selidovo (DPR).

Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 53rd Mech'd Brig, 142nd Infantry Brig, 71st Jaeger Brig, 25th Airborne Brig of the AFU, 12th, 14th national guard brigs, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police were repelled.

AFU losses up to 560 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehics, two 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, and five 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th, 72nd mech'd brigs, and 58th Motorised Infantry Brig near Vodyanoye, Novoukrainka, and Razliv (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 100 troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer.

▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the 141st Infantry Brig, 31st Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, and 124th Territorial Defence Brig near Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye reg), Zmievka, and Veseloye (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs wiped out one Israeli-made RPS-42 air surveillance radar station, UAV workshops and storages in Kharkov reg, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 133 areas during the day.



▫️AD units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles as well as 171 UAVs.



▫️In total, 641 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,920 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,801 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,434 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,898 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,501 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.