Purpose of fake COVID pandemic was to use vaccine to create zombie apocalypse for Mark of Beast cure

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2023). Satan Lucifer and his Pleiadian fallen angel Nazi Aryan race fake alien incarnate avatar elites' purpose for their fake COVID pandemic was to use the COVID vaccine's hydrogel capsule zombie Marburg nanite and mRNA 1p36 gene deletion to create a zombie apocalypse to provide the "Mark of the Beast" vaccine as its cure, in order to force all humans to take the mRNA vaccine. Now it makes absolute sense from a criminal investigative deduction why the occultist Satanist “Jezebel demon-possessed” witch feminist Jana BenNun and Steven BenNun have been adamantly insisting that the COVID biochemical weapon mRNA gene-altering Borg zombie virus nanite “black goo A.I.” “Mark of the Beast” vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” so people do not need to worry about their souls being lost even if they take the vaccine. The blood of millions of people, who heard their lies and took the vaccine because they were required to take the vaccine to keep their jobs, are on Jana BenNun and Steven BenNun’s hands. Our Christian allies exposed that Satan Lucifer and his Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel fake alien vampire devils incarnate avatar black nobility families and his Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist “Adamu specie” “useless eaters” “causers of all evil in the world” “gay mafia elites” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist elites” NWO globalists are planning three bursts of 5G 18 GHz to release the COVID vaccine hydrogel capsule zombie virus into the bodies of the “Mark of the Beast” COVID vaccinated chimera people to cause the zombie apocalypse. Cannibal reptilian hybrid demon spirits will enter into those zombie people’s bodies and keep their dead bodies alive. They will have supernatural strength and will be cannibalistic. It will scare the populace into taking the “Mark of the Beast” fake cure COVID mRNA vaccine for the zombie apocalypse. This is why the Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angels’ 5,000 year old company Umbrella corporation’s chief scientist Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Bill Gates was laughing with his wife when they said that the next fake pandemic will get everyone’s attention this time and it will be much worse than the fake COVID pandemic. It will not be a spreading of the zombie virus per se, as it will be the zombie virus actually being produced by the COVID vaccinated people’s bodies itself. They seem to be also planning a war and power grid shutdown, in order to cut off all internet and television and phone connections. We real Christians prevent Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ evil plans by exposing it every time and not giving them permission, whereas the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors give permission by their silence and hiding all of Satan Lucifer’s plans, because they are afraid of receiving assassination attempts, and having their genetic descendant idols slaughtered, and getting ridiculed by their church donators as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms. They are on Satan Lucifer’s side and are his cover-up agents.





