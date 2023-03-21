Atty Robert Costello: “It Was Clear to Me the Manhattan Grand Jury Did Not Want to Get to the Truth”

Attorney Robert Costello Speaks Out after Testimony: “It Was Clear to Me the Manhattan Grand Jury Did Not Want to Get to the Truth”

Robert Costello told Tucker Carlson, “I spoke to the jury for two hours… It was clear to me the Manhattan Grand Jury did not want to get to the truth.”

Robert Costello: I just spent 2 hours or so testifying before the grand jury in downtown Manhattan, and I got my point across. Although it was clear to me that the Manhattan DA’s office did not want to get to the truth, I need to explain that a little bit. I called them up after I saw Michael Cohn on TV stating things that he said he was going to tell the grand jury and had told the grand jury that were contrary to what he told us when we first represented him in April of 2018.

So I’m sitting at home watching these lies and I said I’ve got to do something about it. I don’t represent Donald Trump, but I do stand for justice. And I think I have a legal obligation to inform both sides. So that’s what I did.

Costello then told Tucker that Michael Cohen has a “lie, cheat and steal, mindset.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/attorney-robert-costello-speaks-out-after-testimony-it-was-clear-to-me-the-manhattan-grand-jury-did-not-want-to-get-to-the-truth-video/





