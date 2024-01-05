The Nations Jesus Destroys at Armageddon 01/05/2024

Today Pastor Stan will show us the Nations that will be attacking Israel, and that Jesus will destroy at Armageddon. It’s crucial to understand this because this is the final battle, and we might even see all these events unfold in our lifetime.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support