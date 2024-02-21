Lies The Demonic Host Want You To Believe

The Demonic Host love nothing better than to deceive you into thinking that God is mad at you and is waiting to squash you like a bug, however nothing could be further from the truth.

I found this scripture in Micah and thought it was so cool I wanted to share it?

Mic 7:18 Who is a God like unto thee, that pardons iniquity, and passes by the transgression of the remnant of his heritage? he retains not his anger forever, because he delights in mercy

If makes God happy, He gets great pleasure in forgiving you.

2Pe 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.

God waits and waits, sending people and events into your life hoping that you will repent or change your mind concerning sin.

You have two guarding Angels assigned to you for this very purpose?

Mat 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.

This enthusiasm seems to affect everyone in Heaven?

Luk 15:7 I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repents, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.

The Demonic Host wants you to believe you are too far gone?

I’m sure God can forgive sin but you have no idea of what I’ve done?

God has forgiven me so many times and then I failed again, I’ve used up all my chances, I’m sure God is sick of me asking?

That may be what you think and that may be how you feel, however, that is a deception sent by the demonic host, however, the truth is.

1Jn 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

Here’s the good news; God’s promises given to us in His WORD, they are The TRUTH, what you think and what you feel don’t matter, The Truth is all that matters.

There is a story in the Bible about a son that thought perhaps he went too far and that he was unforgivable, however, he thought “I’ll go home and ask to be forgiven what do I have to lose”?

