DIOXIN The DEADLY Chemical No One Is Talking About! People Will DIE East Palestine MUST BE EVACUATED

Stew Peters Show





Feb 23, 2022





Dioxins are deadly and everyone in East Palestine needs to evacuate immediately!

Eric Coppolino is here to expose the truth behind the dangerous toxins contaminating East Palestine!

The chemicals from the train are so poisonous, residents need hazmat suits in order to safely reside in their homes!

East Palestine locals are being subjected to chemical warfare as they face the dangers of dioxin exposure - a chemical that poisons people for generations!

This is a crime and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine should be in jail!

The EPA knew that burning off the vinyl chloride combined with the other materials on the train would create deadly dioxins, and now East Palestine is covered in killer chemicals!

