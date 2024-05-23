Holographic Nanobots smartdust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look at the eyes starting back in this video.. This is what they terrify children and families with everyday with no remorse or feelings about doing it. And we thought the jobs and responsibilities we hired them too execute/do for us was being done instead the are playing childish but deadly games with all citizenry …