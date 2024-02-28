BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Column of YARS Nuclear Missile Systems travel from the Ivanovo region to the Moscow region in Preparation for the upcoming VICTORY PARADE on Red Square
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 02/28/2024

A column of Yars missile systems is marching from the Ivanovo region to the Moscow region in preparation for the upcoming Victory Parade on Red Square. By now, the launchers have already arrived in the village of Alabino.

The corresponding videos made Western reporters and Internet users nervous. According to them, previously, in preparation for the military parade, the Yars wasn't launched  in February.

Cynthia... I wasn't going to post this, didn't think it was important, because Russia does this every year for this parade.... but noticed someone posted a fear porn video about this so had to clear that up...  But, it does seem a little early to move such cargo for a parade on May 9th. I couldn't find one of my videos about it since the war. So I investigated further. ; ) 

There's another video on YouTube from exactly 2 years ago today, about the very same thing. So it's running on the usual schedule... Here's that video, to prove it.

Dated, Feb 28, 2022, below is a tiny partial of large description at the video...

The Kremlin claims this footage shows nuclear mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launch systems on a 400-kilometre journey west across Russia so they can "take part in a parade" in Moscow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPqbqNJOqwI&ab_channel=Zenger

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy