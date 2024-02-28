A Column of YARS Nuclear Missile Systems travel from the Ivanovo region to the Moscow region in Preparation for the upcoming VICTORY PARADE on Red Square

A column of Yars missile systems is marching from the Ivanovo region to the Moscow region in preparation for the upcoming Victory Parade on Red Square. By now, the launchers have already arrived in the village of Alabino.

The corresponding videos made Western reporters and Internet users nervous. According to them, previously, in preparation for the military parade, the Yars wasn't launched in February.

Cynthia... I wasn't going to post this, didn't think it was important, because Russia does this every year for this parade.... but noticed someone posted a fear porn video about this so had to clear that up... But, it does seem a little early to move such cargo for a parade on May 9th. I couldn't find one of my videos about it since the war. So I investigated further. ; )

There's another video on YouTube from exactly 2 years ago today, about the very same thing. So it's running on the usual schedule... Here's that video, to prove it.

Dated, Feb 28, 2022, below is a tiny partial of large description at the video...

The Kremlin claims this footage shows nuclear mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launch systems on a 400-kilometre journey west across Russia so they can "take part in a parade" in Moscow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPqbqNJOqwI&ab_channel=Zenger

