© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eo2vu6831
4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Fellow fighter Ziwei: Members of the New Federal State of China are a group of brave people! I’ll never regret following brother Miles in all my life! I feel proud and honored to be a member of the New Federal State of China, and I will dedicate the rest of my life to the NFSC.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】紫薇战友：新中国联邦人是一群勇敢的人！跟随七哥，此生无悔！成为新中国联邦人，我骄傲！我自豪！我的后半生都全部献给新中国联邦！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共