2024-4-20 why I am not a christian





Isa 66:8 Who hath heard such a thing? who hath seen such things? Shall the earth be made to bring forth in one day? or shall a nation be born at once? for as soon as Zion travailed, she brought forth her children.

The people of Yahuah are not born in a day, but the kingdom of God is being birthed over a long period of time. This was spoken to our impatience, because we are earthly minded, and think things like, "jesus will come, and the kingdom will happen all at once.", and we can't hear christ's own words, "the kingdom of God doesn't come by observation in the way a man thinks, but the kingdom of God shall be within you.".

These scriptures are prophesying of how Yahuah will bring this about, and that there will be a promised child born.....hence, alluding to christ Yahusha, who would be the first man, not born of man, but born of God, breaking the line of adam, which to us, means, breaking our seed, because we are satan, we are that spirit rebelling against God in our heart, blaming it on everyone else except for us. We are that spirit rebelling against God's law and calling it old, even though christ himself told us, "I didn't come to do away with the law people! I came that it might be fulfilled in you!", which means, that the spirit of the living God could come to us, once a sacrifice of christ was made for us, that the Father could then lead us out of a spiritual egypt (a place of spiritual oppression and bondage...some call this hell), out of a place of confusion (some call this babylon); and to a promised land (some call this heaven); it is the kingdom of God! it is Tzion! it is the holy mountain! and it doesn't happen all at once, but the harvest has been happening since christ, as the Father has been redeeming, calling, and proving all them who would come. And, of each generation, that keeps getting fewer and fewer, because of the JESUS did it movement, your saved movement, stay in egypt because JESUS did it, fulfilled it, so you just sing songs and stay in egypt movement, man's church movement.

So, all this was prophesied of, how there would be this people at the end, who thought they were, and weren't, and that lucifer would have completely deceived the nations, but how they would be completely convinced in their spirit that they were actually serving God, but weren't. And, this people were called in the revelation, a harlot, because they thought to sneak into the kingdom of God, into the wedding feast between God and man, by saying a prayer and then being nice..........and fell under the spell cast by lucifer, unto the image given by the beast, of whom they were unawares, falling to lawless love, and the flattery, and the liberty from God they found in their false savior.

But, there was a Tzion spoken of, who shall be hidden in the palm of Yahuah's hand, a people who do know righteousness, a people who do keep God's law, and a people who do so, because they were shown forgiveness in God's son. And this people were not confederate with the churches of man, nor man himself, because they knew what was in man. They heard christ's words, "pick up your cross, deny yourself, and come out, follow me. If you are not willing to do so at all cost...if you are not willing to choose this over good to yourself,..your family won't understand and probably hate you...still want to come? you won't have all the nice things in egypt, still want to come? you won't have this easy JESUS did it salvation, still want to come? no one will understand why you are doing what you are doing, and they mock, hinder, and all will try to keep you from this place and walk...still want to come? and in this walk, it will be lonely, and above that, I will prove you, it will be the hardest thing you will ever have to do, and for all that, there will be no praise from your fellow man....still want to come? choose wisely esau, because if you choose that life now, you will lose your soul.......but if you hate your life, and are willing to part with all and face all and endure all and take hold like Jacob, then in your latter end you shall receive not only your inheritance that you sought, but I will bless thee. Multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision. Shall Tzion be made to bring forth in a day? no! but as she travailed, and labored to bring forth, she was born! praise Yahuah!.".