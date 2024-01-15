The Most Important Prayer of your life

There is nothing in life more important than your relationship with God. Jesus came to this earth and gave his life for you. However you will not know the benefit of that sacrifice unless you accept him as your Lord and Savior today. Many times we set aside important things and tell ourselves we will deal with it down the road when we feel ready. Friend I tell you today there is little time and today is the day to accept the Lord. Tomorrow is not guaranteed to anyone. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 9:27 And it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. Choose you this day who you will serve. God Bless You..Pastor Samuel

