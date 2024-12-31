BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black & white & gray magic & death-worship red magic hate each other but unite only for evil & power
6 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). Black and white and gray and death-worship red magic are different factions within Satan Lucifer's kingdom of occult witchcraft, and each Harry Potter Hogwarts House's nephilim descendant Illuminati bloodline choose which magic and which fallen angel they will serve, in order to receive witchcraft powers and occult knowledge. They try to assassinate us real Christians and they bless the fake Christians, but they cannot kill us. Instead we banzai charge them and destroy them. These black & white & gray & red magicians hate each other, but they all unite only for evil purposes and for gaining power. Caleb was at the very top of Satan Lucifer’s hierarchy as a military black ops department highest magi, but when he found out more and more of the occult knowledge and the truth, he immediately changed sides and decided to become a Christian. End of transmission…


health trump politics food bible gospel love christ jesus vaccine christian economy prayer prophecy church money war nwo illuminati nuclear prep coronavirus covid
