God Wants A Relationship

God wants to establish and cultivate an eternal relationship with you that is based upon love. This is the example seen in the Garden of Eden as Jesus came to the garden every day to nurture the budding relationship with Adam and Eve but all that came to an abrupt end when they disobeyed the command not to eat from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil.

Adam and Eve unknowingly set in motion a chain of events that would affect mankind with a deadly condition known as sin. God can see into the future and already had a solution prepared. In the 6,000 years of human history, the single most important event was the cross upon which Jesus died 2,000 years ago.

The Bible refers to it as a mystery which baffled the Devil. Jesus was crucified because of Adam’s sin to restore the relationship that was broken in the Garden of Eden and to give you an opportunity to become a child of God. This means God the Father has reconciled mankind back to Himself through Jesus’ atonement on the cross.

Salvation is an eternal relationship with God and we are a new creature after we have been born again. This new birth cannot be earned by man; it was fully paid on the cross. Jesus was motivated by love and came to give us an abundant life. He wants a relationship with you and is waiting for you to initiate it.

RLJ-1448 -- JUNE 15, 2014

