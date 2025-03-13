Wasteful Votes: Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse | Part 8 (71-80)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s delegation—Senators Fischer and Ricketts, Representatives Flood, Bacon, and Smith—approved spending rife with fraud and waste, as revealed by the Department of Government Efficiency. From spoiled supplies to extravagant training and stalled projects, their negligence strains taxpayers, highlighting a congressional failure to value accountability over careless excess.
View the full, unedited "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation," featuring all 100 items listed from 100 to 1. Or, watch the 10-part video series, with 10 items per part, on this video platform or at the Nebraska Journal Herald, where the full article is also available.
