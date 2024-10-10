What Happens When You Die?

Wednesday Night Live 9 October 2024





In this episode, I share a humorous anecdote about Indian food that transitions into deeper philosophical discussions. I critique the notion of folk heroes like Davy Crockett, emphasizing that true courage is found in everyday choices.





We explore ideological commitments, success anxiety, and contemporary marriage challenges through viewer experiences. I address mental health stigma in relationships and the implications of identity in a modern context. Ultimately, I highlight the importance of authentic connections and maintaining one's moral compass.





