3-03-2025 State vs. Benshoof Trial

Jury selection for a criminal trial involving charges of stalking and harassment, focusing on impartiality, biases, and juror qualifications.

1. Jury Selection Process and Instructions

• Judge Parisian explained the jury selection process, emphasizing the importance of impartiality, neutrality, and the presumption of innocence for the defendant, Mr. Benshoof.

• The judge outlined the schedule for jury selection, including two rounds of questioning by attorneys, followed by deliberations and final panel selection.

• Participants were instructed to treat the Zoom jury selection as if they were physically present in the courtroom, avoiding multitasking, distractions, and unauthorized recordings.

• Jurors were reminded not to conduct any research or discuss the case with others, including on social media, to ensure fairness and avoid mistrials.

• The judge emphasized the importance of serving on a jury as a civic duty and highlighted the positive experiences of past jurors.

2. Hardship Requests and Accommodations

• Several jurors raised concerns about hardships, including childcare issues, medical conditions, and physical discomfort due to injuries.

• Judge Parisian addressed each hardship individually, offering accommodations such as corner seating for jurors needing to stand or leave early for childcare responsibilities.

• Juror 42 was excused due to childcare challenges caused by her husband’s absence, and juror 62 was reassured about accommodations for her foot injury.

3. Witness Identification and Potential Conflicts

• The judge read out the names of potential witnesses, including civilian witnesses Jessica Jade Owen and Magalie Lerman, and law enforcement officers Detective Ryan Ellis, Gabriel Ladd, Nicholas Hughes, and Jordan Wallace.

• Jurors were asked to confirm whether they knew any of the witnesses or attorneys involved in the case to avoid conflicts of interest.

• No jurors indicated familiarity with the witnesses or attorneys.

4. Juror Bias and Impartiality

• Attorneys and the judge questioned jurors about their ability to remain impartial, particularly regarding personal experiences with domestic violence, stalking, and harassment.

• Juror 64 and juror 57 shared personal experiences with assault and stalking, leading to discussions about their ability to remain neutral; juror 64 was excused due to emotional triggers.

• Juror 43 was excused after admitting difficulty in viewing police officers as credible witnesses due to a negative personal experience with law enforcement.

• Juror 24 was excused for potential bias favoring law enforcement due to extensive family connections in the police force.

5. COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and Juror Opinions

• Jurors were asked about their views on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children, with responses ranging from strong support to emphasizing personal choice.

• Juror 20’s strong support for vaccine mandates raised concerns about potential bias against the defendant, but the judge denied a peremptory challenge under GR 37, citing insufficient evidence of bias.

• Juror 65 expressed strong opinions about vaccine mandates and gun ownership, acknowledging potential bias but committing to impartiality.

6. Credibility Assessment and Evidence Evaluation

• Jurors discussed factors influencing credibility, including consistency, body language, and corroborating evidence.

• Jurors debated whether testimony alone was sufficient or if physical evidence was necessary, particularly in cases involving domestic violence.

• Juror 33 and juror 55 expressed preferences for clear, factual evidence over testimony, while others acknowledged the challenges of obtaining physical evidence in domestic violence cases.

7. Jury Panel Selection and Peremptory Challenges

• Attorneys exercised peremptory challenges to remove specific jurors, including juror 15, juror 22, juror 25, juror 28, juror 13, juror 16, juror 17, and juror 34.

• The judge reviewed objections under GR 37, denying a challenge to juror 20 due to insufficient evidence of racial bias.

• The final jury panel was confirmed, with alternates identified as juror number 5 and juror number 6.

8. Scheduling and Pretrial Motions

• The judge outlined the schedule for pretrial motions, including state motions in limine to be addressed at 9:30 AM the following day.

• A 3.5 hearing involving two officers was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 1 PM.