Promoting prohibition of free speech in those unvaccinated in Greece!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Famous Greek television presenters agree that those citizens who denied covid vaccinations should have their democratic rights revoked, and free speech prohibited!
Αθηναΐς Νέγκα και Μαγγίρα συμφώνησαν πως δεν πρέπει να δίνεται λόγος σε αντιεμβολιαστές, με κατάλυση των δημοκρατικών τους δικαιωμάτων.