© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smile for Palestine!
Anyone who has a continuous smile on his face conceals a toughness that is almost frightening.
- Greta Garbo
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Palestine, Pride, protesters, smile, Gaza, arrested,