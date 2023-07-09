© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Critical Drinker
Jul 9 2023
Source: https://youtu.be/R2ov9_pGkyY
Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, is the low budget movie that somehow managed to knock Indiana Jones off the top spot. Its also a harrowing and compelling true story about a man's mission to combat child trafficking, and it's excellent.
Note: The Critical Drinker also mentions the mainstream media backlash against this film, but praise for Netflix's Cuties...