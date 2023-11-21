Unleashing an even greater evil on everyone but especially women and children: In the past, 1 in 4 preborn babies were attacked in the womb. Now every baby is under a new attack disguised as “beneficial”

Before you or your children get any more vaccinations 2 things to do: Shocking revelations you must first consider. When the science behind the “Follow The Science” was forcibly extracted from the lock vaults what did it really say? Should that make us rethink other vaccinations? How will Jesus help in your decision?

Brighten does not leave room in this description for all the information: Please see my substack blog made from this video: https://open.substack.com/pub/bkneely/p/when-the-government-came-to-church?r=18jsgl&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





Links to primary sources for those in this video:



“Balaam’s donkey speaks in 2023”

(see Substack blog for more specific documentation citations https://open.substack.com/pub/bkneely/p/when-the-government-came-to-church?r=18jsgl&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





American government using evangelical elites to push “safe and effective-do the loving thing” covid narrative

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/daily-wire-exposes-governments-use-of-establishment-evangelicals-to-push-covid-propaganda/

Naomi Wolf, Pfizer documents

https://dailyclout.io/46-pages-foiaed-from-cdc-leaders-2021-reveal-fauci-collins-white-house-nih-hhs/

Full speech at Hillsdale College, -- https://freedomlibrary.hillsdale.edu/programs/cca-iv-big-pharma/what-s-in-the-Pfizer-documents

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/the-greatest-crime-against-humanity-in-history-naomi-wolfs-11-revelations-from-Pfizer-vaccine-documents/

Releasing the documents that supposedly justified the handling of covid

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/judge-orders-fda-to-speed-up-release-of-covid-jab-data-reveal-everything-by-june-2025/

Deanna Macleod, attack on Pregnancy and children

https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/all/protect-pregnancy/

https://mamabearsproject.com/about/

entire interview with Michael Thiessen https://rumble.com/v3p6rpd-deanna-mcleod-pt.-6-protecting-pregnancy-and-breastfeeding-in-a-vaccine-cra.html

Johnny Vedmore

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-and-love-the-bomb/

https://rumble.com/v181vkh-the-shadowy-origins-of-klaus-schwab-and-the-wef-wjournalist-johnny-vedmore.html

LINKS PROMISED IN THE VIDEO

Alternative Primary news sources (Free)

Life Site News https://www.lifesitenews.com/ Life Site News has been counter to the Main Stream Media (MSM) for decades as they battled the lies of the MSM that abortion did no harm to an actual human and did no harm to the woman having an abortion. So perhaps for that reason they were the first - I believe- to recognize and call out the evil BEHIND the Covid 19 debacle and have been bravely presenting updates along the way. Completely funded by voluntary donations. No paywall. There is an American and Canadian and Catholic version.

The Christian Post https://www.christianpost.com/ Very convenient with its own app for at least Android phones. Don’t know about iphones. No paywalls

The Western Journal, https://www.westernjournal.com/ Has its own app. for both phones. No paywall.

Breitbart: https://www.breitbart.com/ “It

(Breitbart) was conceived in 2007, when two Jewish-American best friends – Andrew Breitbart and Larry Solov – took a trip to Israel together. There, they decided to partner and create Breitbart News with the idea that truthful reporting and the free and open exchange of ideas is essential to maintain a robust democracy”

Has an app for both phones. No paywall

These are the sources I primarily use. I have not attempted any kind of careful comparison of the myriad of news sources. My desire is that everyone recognize that the MSM is repressing matters of extreme importance. Please ask Jesus of Nazareth to open your eyes to see the evil He sees, released in the world today, and to see His love and truth and plan for your life to become part of His family. He will answer that prayer. https://biblehub.com/john/14-6.htm, https://biblehub.com/john/6-63.htm https://biblehub.com/john/10-10.htm

Links to primary sources for those in this video:

“Balaam’s donkey speaks in 2023”

American government using evangelical elites to push “safe and effective-do the loving thing” covid narrative https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/daily-wire-exposes-governments-use-of-establishment-evangelicals-to-push-covid-propaganda/