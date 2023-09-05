© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Peter McCullough joins John Fredericks to discuss new COVID strain and possible lockdown
MASKS DONT WORK! This is more fearmongering! the Gov has purchased these vaccines in advance and their strategy is use fear to drive us toward mass vaccination. Dr M has treated patients with over the counter not prescriptions, this is a mild strain.
Dr. Peter McCullough joins John Fredericks to discuss the return of mask mandate propaganda and fear porn over the new COVID strain.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #OutsideTheBeltway here: https://americasvoice.news/video/68347/?related=playlist