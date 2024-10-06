BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Your "Vote" for President means absolutely NOTHING - The Corporation chooses the President
America at War
America at War
143 followers
252 views • 7 months ago

People cannot delegate authorities they do not personally have to others!

What you call "government" is nothing more than a corporation that has deceived the entire country!


It's smoke and mirrors, every bit of it!


original videos:

MOSTLY STUPID PEOPLE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - POLICEPAPARAZZI MEGAMIX 274.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Em16yRjIXs03/


PILES OF LIES | Larken Rose

https://old.bitchute.com/video/H43OW5HOzgE/


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Keywords
trumppoliticselectionevilscotustruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudvotecorporation
