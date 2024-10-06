Your "Vote" for President means absolutely NOTHING - The Corporation chooses the President

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People cannot delegate authorities they do not personally have to others!
What you call "government" is nothing more than a corporation that has deceived the entire country!
It's smoke and mirrors, every bit of it!
original videos:
MOSTLY STUPID PEOPLE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - POLICEPAPARAZZI MEGAMIX 274.
https://old.bitchute.com/video/Em16yRjIXs03/
PILES OF LIES | Larken Rose
https://old.bitchute.com/video/H43OW5HOzgE/
