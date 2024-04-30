Gates Insider Admits Elite Planning to Euthanise BILLIONS via Bird Flu Vaccine

The People's Voice





Apr 29, 2024





- Help Slash Your Energy Bills Now: http://dontwastepower.com

(Get up to 66% Off Now Click The Link Above ^)





Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv





A Gates Foundation insider has revealed America’s food supply will be deliberately infected with bird flu to spark the next pandemic and pave the way for Bill Gates’ next money-spinning vaccine to conquer the global market.





As mainstream media reports on the fear of a mass contagion event this week after bird flu fragments were mysteriously found in grocery store milk, it just so happens that Gates has a lucrative bird flu vaccine entering trials.





And it also just so happens that the Gates Foundation is already working behind the scenes to organize urgent global distribution of the bird flu vaxx.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4sbd0x-gates-insider-admits-elite-planning-to-euthanise-billions-via-bird-flu-vacc.html